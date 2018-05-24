Khushi Kapoor's orange outfit is a perfect pick for a quick summer evening hangout

Summer is here, and is pretty much playing a spoilsport with all our fashion outings. But you got to beat the heat in style, right? Especially if it's an evening date or a girls' day out! Khushi Kapoor was spotted donning an orange, basic dress that looked like a pretty yet easy breezy pick that wouldn't cause you any discomfort. That's the ultimate aim in summer, right?

Another best part about such dresses is that they do not demand you to deck up a lot and hence are ideal for that sober look. Khushi kept it simple with a very slick chain around her neck with what looks like a personalised pendant and a thin wristlet. She paired it with a pair of sandals.

She also carried a jacket, probably for in-flight chill.

The pretty lady was clicked at the airport, albeit we don't know where was she heading to.

Late Sridevi's younger daughter is usually spotted with elder sister Janhvi Kapoor or daddy Boney Kapoor. Not long ago, both Khushi and Janhvi slayed at cousin Sonam Kapoor's wedding as they decked up in Manish Malhotra's creations. Janhvi is set to make her Bollywood debut soon, and we wonder if the same awaits Khushi too!