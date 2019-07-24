Ranjini Maitra July 24 2019, 5.28 pm July 24 2019, 5.28 pm

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra's Jabariya Jodi revolves around couples that were forced to marry each other. Although it is a romantic comedy, the film definitely has a societal perspective too! Sidharth, in the film, is a pro at executing such marriages. An aspiring politician himself, he is not at all interested in falling in love or tying the knot himself. But that's not how it works. Cupid strikes him too.

And it isn't all rosy. At least that's what Ki Honda Pyaar, the latest track from Jabariya Jodi suggests. One more anthem of heartbreak from Arijit Singh, the track shows a broken Sidharth and a devastated Parineeti, with the later getting married. Composed by Vishal Mishra and written by Raj Shekhar, the track, however, offers nothing that we haven't heard before.

Take a look at Ki Honda Pyaar song from Jabariya Jodi here:

Sidharth and Parineeti first teamed up for Hasee Toh Phasee, and the film was widely loved for its humane depiction of the simplest emotions. Let's see if their pairing is a hit once more!

The actors are currently on a promotional spree. We hear they will also meet real-life couples who were forced to marry each other.

"The response to the trailer and songs has been great, and many such jodis have connected with us and are happy that we're bringing this issue to light. Though the film has a comical treatment, we are also highlighting the decade-long practice of forced marriages. Since many instances of groom kidnapping have been incorporated in the film, we decided to organise an interactive session between these real jodis and our reel jabariya jodi to start a conversation around this subject," director Prashant Singh told Mid-day.