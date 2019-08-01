Antara Kashyap August 01 2019, 6.03 pm August 01 2019, 6.03 pm

It is a great time to be Kiara Advani. The actor's latest movie Kabir Singh is currently smashing all the box office records to become the highest-grossing film of 2019. On top of that, the actor also turned 27 on Wednesday, July 31. The actor threw a huge birthday bash in the city on Wednesday evening which was graced by many B-town celebs as well as Kiara's close friends. Her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was one of the first guests who arrived at the party. However, what caught everyone's eye is the fact that the actor left the party with Siddharth Malhotra.

We can't help but wonder if something is cooking. Both Kiara and Sidharth have time and again maintained that they are nothing but friends. However, this has only stirred our curiosity. We are also a little confused because Sidharth Malhotra has also been linked up with his Marjaavan co-star Tara Sutaria at the same town. We can never tell what's really happening in B-Town, don't you?

