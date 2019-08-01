It is a great time to be Kiara Advani. The actor's latest movie Kabir Singh is currently smashing all the box office records to become the highest-grossing film of 2019. On top of that, the actor also turned 27 on Wednesday, July 31. The actor threw a huge birthday bash in the city on Wednesday evening which was graced by many B-town celebs as well as Kiara's close friends. Her Kabir Singh co-star Shahid Kapoor was one of the first guests who arrived at the party. However, what caught everyone's eye is the fact that the actor left the party with Siddharth Malhotra.
We can't help but wonder if something is cooking. Both Kiara and Sidharth have time and again maintained that they are nothing but friends. However, this has only stirred our curiosity. We are also a little confused because Sidharth Malhotra has also been linked up with his Marjaavan co-star Tara Sutaria at the same town. We can never tell what's really happening in B-Town, don't you?
Check out the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
Kiara Advani and Siddharth Malhotra leaving together post party. What's cooking guys ? 🤔👀 . . . #kiaraadvani #siddharthmalhotra #bollywoodactresses #bollywoodactor #bollywoodcouple #bollywoodstyle #bollywoodstyle #bollywod2019 #womansera #womanseramagazine Repost @voompla
A post shared by Woman’s Era (@womanseramagazine) on
View this post on Instagram
#sidharthmalhotra spotted at #kairaadvani Birthday bash which was held last night at #mumbai #bandra @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani #sidra @sidmalhotra @sidmalhotra @sidmalhotra @sidmalhotra @sidmalhotra @sidmalhotra @sidmalhotra @sidmalhotra .................. #follow #me @sidharth_heena for more updates of @sidmalhotra 💓💓 ................. #we_are_sidians #sidiansforever #sidians #gainlikesfast #gainfollowersfast #myedit #future #bollowyood #loveofmylife #sidharth_heena ❣️ #following #follow4followback #follow4follow #likesforlikesback
A post shared by sid's_crazy_fangirl_heena (@sidharth_heena) on
On the work front, the birthday girl is busy with a slew of projects. She will be seen with Akshay Kumar in Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb and Raj Mehta's Good News. She will also appear in the Netflix film Guilty produced by Dharmatics, a branch of Karan Johar's production company. Kiara and Sidharth will co-star in Shershaah where Sidharth will play Captain Vikram Batra, a Kargil martyr. Sidharth is busy too, his upcoming release Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra will hit the theatres on August 9, 2019. He also has aforementioned Marjaavan, an action drama directed by Milap Zaveri. Also starring Riteish Deshmukh, it will release on October 2, 2019.Read More