Kiara Advani chops off her hair as she raps, leaving fans shocked

Divya Ramnani April 30 2019, 6.36 pm

Bollywood actor Kiara Advani is back to hitting the headlines, and this time, it is not because of her films. On Tuesday afternoon, the Lust Stories actor sent her followers into a tizzy after sharing a shocking video on her Instagram. In the clip, the 26-year-old actor could be seen chopping off her long hair. However, that wasn’t it all. The Fugly actor was simultaneously rapping as she chopped her long hair into short. While Kiara’s rap was all about her hectic lifestyle, we were impressed because she nailed it, and how!

The Fugly actor’s rap was on the lines of “Just cut it, cut it, cut it.” In her video, Kiara Advani opened up about her carelessness in regards to her hair care. She thought that cutting it off was the only solution because she had been neglecting them for a very long time. “Guilty as charged! Just had to chop it off, been neglecting proper hair care for too long and thought this was the only solution,” read her caption.

Check out Kiara Advani’s video here:

Well, the actor’s bold step has brewed a storm among her fans as she has been at the receiving end of both positive and shocking reactions. While some of her fans praised Kiara’s new look, many were shocked and expressed their disappointment. A user wrote, “Short hair suits you better. You look pretty in both but it is better and cooler.” Another half of Kiara’s comment section was filled with replies like, “Did you really cut your hair?” and “Is this for real?”

Check out some of the reactions here:

Speaking up on her new look, Kiara Advani told IANS, "I just couldn't deal with it anymore, which is why I decided to take matters in my own hands and chopped it off. Let's see if the new look catches on. I love my hair. Who doesn't, but the constant heat and product that goes into styling my hair for shoot and with my busy schedule I've got no time to take care of my hair."

