Kiara Advani enjoys a day out in Hyderabad

Actress Kiara Advani is on cloud nine after the success of Netflix original film Lust Stories. The actor's performance was highly appreciated in the web-film and it seems like it’s time for a little me-time. The actress, who is prepping for a Telugu film, took some time off to explore the streets of Hyderabad.

Unlike other actors, who do their shopping in malls and branded stores, Kiaria chose to hit the streets for her big bargains. If images tell a story then we can safely assume that Kiara is glad to let the high-end stores pass and indulge in some fun street style shopping experience.

Kiara, who became a big name in Tollywood after the huge success for her debut film - Bharat Ane Nenu, donned a lovely summery ensemble. She covered her head with a dupatta and wore stylish shades to avoid getting noticed. Kiara wandered on the streets of Hyderabad like a localite. The actress not only bought roadside artificial jewellery but also devoured few roadside delicacies including ice-cream.

Talking about her experience, Kiara said, "Every time I travel I look forward to exploring the culture and heritage of the place I’m visiting. Over the last year Hyderabad has become second home and every time I had come to the city to shoot, I never really got the time to venture out and discover the beautiful city. This time, fortunately, I had a day off and took my team to do some sightseeing. I finally made a trip to the gorgeous Charminar, where I also shopped a little bit, I also visited the Salar Jung Museum and had dinner at my favourite Chutneys, which my stylist introduced me to."

Given that Kiara’s popularity is on the rise, we’d say enjoy the anonymity while it lasts.