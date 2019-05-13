Kiara Advani gives us a sneak peek into her first ever magazine cover

Ranjini Maitra May 13 2019, 9.06 am May 13 2019, 9.06 am

A couple of years back, Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut as a lead actor alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, the much-loved biopic of former captain cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since then, she's making steady progress in the world of films and has also appeared in a Netflix original titled Lust Stories. Kiara will soon appear in Kabir Singh opposite Shahid Kapoor and by the looks of it, it seems like it may not take long before we start referring to her as a star. But hey, she was kind of a born star, you know?

On the occasion of Mother's Day, the actor shared an adorable throwback of herself with mom Genevieve Advani. But it's not an ordinary throwback! A tiny Kiara is seen in the arms of her mother, on the cover of parenting magazine Young Mother! You see, her magazine cover debut happened long before her screen debut and way before any of her peers! Wearing a green and pink dress, Kiara gives us an adorable smile.

Many may be unaware of the deep-rooted Bollywood connection in Kiara's family, although mother Genevieve is not an actor. Kiara's step-grandmother Bharti Patel was legendary actor Ashok Kumar's daughter. That makes Kiara Ashok Kumar's granddaughter. She is also the great-grandniece of late prolific Indian-British actor Saeed Jaffrey and model Shaheen Jaffrey is her aunt. Kiara is also distantly related to actor Juhi Chawla.

Kiara's last release Kalank boasted of a massive star cast including Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, and Madhuri Dixit. However, it failed to impress the critics and audience alike and did not create a storm at the box office either.

Kabir Singh is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu superhit Arjun Reddy. The trailer of the film drops on Monday. The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga, is slated to release on 21st June 2018.