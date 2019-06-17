Rushabh Dhruv June 17 2019, 10.44 am June 17 2019, 10.44 am

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut as a lead actor alongside Sushant Singh Rajput in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story. Since then, she's making steady progress in the world of cinema and has also appeared in a Netflix original titled Lust Stories. Not just this, she will soon be seen alongside Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. Well, out of all her work till now, it’s Lust Stories that has got her utmost recognition. And if you recall, there's a climax scene in the same which features Kiara Advani making use of a vibrator to satiate her need. On her recent appearance on Neha Dhupia's chat show, the actress revealed how she was anxious the night before she had to shoot the vibrator scene in Karan Johar's Lust Stories.

It so happened that when the host of the show, Neha quizzed Kiara on how she was able to perform the scene so beautifully, Kiara answered, "Karan Johar showed me how to do everything, but that scene. He wanted me to be uninhibited. He made sure there was a very small unit on screen. He didn't want me to laugh. I was so nervous the night before, and I had actually googled how do people use a vibrator. I watched a couple of scenes from films like The Ugly Truth, to see what it was all about." Kiara also shared the advice that KJo gave her. "Do it very sincerely. Let it be real. Let your eyes roll," he had said. Seems like, no one can mentor a newbie better than Karan Johar.

Earlier in an interview, Kiara had spoken how her grandmother reacted to the orgasm scene. Kiara also added that her grandmother is Anglo-Indian, so there were times when she did not understand some references. "She's part British, so there were certain jokes that she didn't get. She was reading it with the subtitles. Everyone else was laughing, there were a lot of reactions of the people watching. When my grandmother was watching it, she was watching it with a straight face, like deadpan," she said.