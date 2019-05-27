  3. Bollywood
Kiara Advani roped in for Nikkhil Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani, details inside

Indoo Ki Jawani will feature Kiara Advani as Indoo Gupta, ‘a feisty girl from Ghaziabad'.

