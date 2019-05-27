Kiara Advani roped in for Nikkhil Advani's Indoo Ki Jawani, details inside

Darshana Devi May 27 2019, 9.59 am May 27 2019, 9.59 am

Kiara Advani, who got fans drooling with her sizzling moves in Kalank’s first Class, has her slate full of films. The actor is currently much in the news for her upcoming film Kabir Singh, which is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and stars Shahid Kapoor as the male lead. She recently also grabbed the headlines for Shershaah, a biopic on Vikram Batra which pairs her opposite Sidharth Malhotra. Now, she has given a nod to yet another big film! As confirmed by the actor herself on Monday morning, she is soon to star in an upcoming comedy titled Indoo Ki Jawani.

The film is said to feature Kiara as Indoo Gupta, ‘a feisty girl from Ghaziabad, whose left and right swipes with a dating app result in hilarious chaos.’ Talking about her film, she told Mumbai Mirror, “Indoo is edgy, lovable and quirky. The dialect is completely new so I’m going to do a lot of workshops to get it right. I can’t wait to start shooting,” she said adding that the script is very special to her. Even Nikkhil Advani, who is producing the film, commented on the film by calling it female-centric.

Take a look at Kiara’s post here:

“Some time ago, my daughter Keya came to my office and while looking at the posters of the films we have made so far asked matter-of-factly why all of them had only men and no women. Around the time, I heard this story that Niranjan and Ryan brought to us and fell in love with it. Thankfully, it revolves around a female protagonist,” said Nikkhil.

While the rest of the details are kept under wraps, the film is expected to go on floors in September.