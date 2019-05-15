Kiara Advani's grandmother reacts to her orgasm scene in Lust Stories

Rushabh Dhruv May 15 2019, 11.53 pm May 15 2019, 11.53 pm

Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut as a lead actor alongside Sushant Singh Rajput, in MS Dhoni: An Untold Story, the much-loved biopic of former Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Since then, she's making steady progress in the world of films and has also appeared in a Netflix original titled Lust Stories. Well, out of all her work till now, it’s Lust Stories which we remember the most. If you recall, there's a climax scene in the same which features Kiara Advani and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’s track playing in the background where the actor orgasms. On her recent appearance on a chat show, the actress revealed that she watched the orgasm scene with her grandmother.

"My grandmother had come to stay with me, and the film had just released on Netflix. Of course, I had seen it and my parents had seen it. Everyone loved it and all of that," she said, adding that her parents were completely unfazed by the orgasm scene. "They knew everything when I had said yes to the film. So, they were informed. I prepared them," Kiara said.

Have a look at the scene below:

Kiara also added that her grandmother is Anglo-Indian, so there were times when she did not understand some references. "She's part British, so there were certain jokes that she didn't get. She was reading it with the subtitles. Everyone else was laughing, there were a lot of reactions of the people watching. When my grandmother was watching it, she was watching it with a straight face, like deadpan," she said.

Lust Stories featuring Kiara and Vicky Kaushal was helmed by Karan Johar. The story of the same revolved around a teacher Megha whose husband Paras was unable to sexually satisfy her. That's when the scene comes when Kiara uses a vibrator for an orgasm.