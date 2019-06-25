Soheib Ahsan June 25 2019, 5.01 pm June 25 2019, 5.01 pm

Kiara Advani is busy working and she is not wasting her time as she sets her feet into different genres of storytelling through films. Netflix India on Tuesday announced that Kiara Advani’s next film titled Guilty will release on their platform. The story revolves around a small-town girl who accuses a college heartthrob boy of rape. The film will be seen through the eyes of the boy’s musician girlfriend. The story’s narrative will be such that it will make the viewers question who is 'guilty' in such a situation. It is expected to release on Netflix this year.

We're buzzing to announce that @Advani_Kiara will return to Netflix in a new movie called Guilty produced by Dharmatic, a @karanjohar company. Okay, the buzzing has intensified. Who has the remote?@DharmaMovies @apoorvamehta18 pic.twitter.com/nNWUzjcZmG — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) June 25, 2019

Along with the tweet is a picture of Kiara Advani’s character. We can agree that her character definitely suits and sports the rebellious college student look. She is wearing a woollen cap and a black-red shirt tied around her waist with black boots. The look makes it a character to look forward to.

The film is directed by Ruchi Narain and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment. Dharmatic Entertainment is the digital branch of Karan Johar’s Dharma Production. Kiara Advani was approached last month to play the lead role for this film. At this time the film was confirmed to be released digitally but there was no specified platform as to where the film would be released. Nevertheless, Netflix India has fixed that. Guilty will be Kiara Advani’s second appearance on Netflix. She first made her debut on the streaming platform in Karan Johar’s segment of Lust Stories alongside Vicky Kaushal last year. The actress is currently enjoying the commercial success of her latest film Kabir Singh which has opened to mixed reviews.