Kick 2: Disha Patani rubbishes all the reports of her being paired opposite Salman Khan

Divya Ramnani May 06 2019, 10.56 pm May 06 2019, 10.56 pm

The oh-so-sizzling chemistry between Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Bharat has been a hot topic among fans. It all started after the very first song of Bharat titled Slow Motion was out. Disha’s steamy hot moves in a sensuous yellow saree alongside a dashing Salman Khan created quite a storm on the internet, to an extent that rumours of Disha Patani being cast opposite Salman Khan in Kick 2 started doing the rounds. Well, the Baaghi 2 actor was quizzed about the same during a recent interview.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Patani was asked that with such a tremendous response to her on-screen chemistry with Salman, has she come onboard for Kick 2. The actor laughed it off replying, “You guys should tell Sajid Nadiadwala Sir this. I hope he is listening.” Disha later replied with a no, however, she added that she hopes to be a part of it. We hope the same, Disha! Although, Salman, in his old interview, confirmed that Jacqueline Fernandez is supposed to star opposite him in Kick 2. However, if the film demands another heroine, then why not?

Here’s a teaser of Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Slow Motion from Bharat:

In the past, Disha Patani also shared her experience of working alongside Salman Khan. The MS Dhoni: The Untold Story actor revealed that she had a great time on the sets, “Working with Salman sir is kind of experience because he is a lovely person and he just makes everyone feel comfortable and homely. It was a great experience.” We are so looking forward to witnessing it on the big screen!

Meanwhile, Bharat also stars Katrina Kaif, Sunil Grover, Tabu and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles. The film helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar is slated to release on June 5, 2019.