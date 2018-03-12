Kick 2: Sajid Nadiadwala confirms Jacqueline Fernandez’s presence in the Salman Khan-starrer

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez sizzled the silver screen for the first time in Kick. Ever since the Sajid Nadiadwala directorial released, fans have been waiting for their chemistry to hit the screens again. However, there is an end to the wait now. Reportedly, the gorgeous duo is all set to recreate their Jumme Ki Raat jodi in Ramesh Taurani's Race 3. When director Nadiadwala announced Kick 2, rumour mills claimed that Jacqueline won't make it to the sequel. However, the filmmaker quashed all such reports and confirmed the Sri Lankan beauty’s presence in the film.

“We had already decided that there would be a sequel. I’ve been writing it for a year now. As I had a lot of other things on my plate, it was taking time. I’ll restart the writing process. We should be ready to roll the movie next year, after Salman finishes all his current films. Kick 2 will release on Christmas 2019,” Sajid Nadiadwala told DNA.

“At an event, Salman was handing over the Best Director Award to me and he had said in jest, ‘Kick 2 is ready now, and Jacqueline, you are not there!’ He just joked and news spread that Jackie would be replaced in the film,” Sajid added.

He added, “Once I finish penning the script, I’ll be completely sure. But at present, she’s there in what I’m writing. But it’s too early to talk about it.” Earlier rumours were doing the round that Amy Jackson or Deepika Padukone may replace Jacqueline in the upcoming sequel.

During a press conference for Baaghi 2, Jacqueline Fernandez said, "I am working with Salman right now (Race 3). But I think Kick 2, the announcement right now has come down and I am very very happy that Nadiad (Sajid Nadiadwala) is working with Salman again. And I think details on anything more for Kick 2 should be coming from the producers and in time."

The two superstars are currently filming for the Remo D'souza directorial Race 3 in Thailand which also stars Daisy Shah, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Saqib Saleem. After wrapping up its shoot, Bhaijaan will join the sets of Ali Abbas Zafar’s next film Bharat.