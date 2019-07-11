Ranjini Maitra July 11 2019, 10.21 am July 11 2019, 10.21 am

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's little baby boy Psalm is only getting cuter! They welcomed their fourth child via surrogacy in May, and it happened pretty quietly. It was only before the baby was arriving that we learned that Kim was ready to embrace motherhood once more. The doting mother clearly can't get enough of the newborn! On her Instagram, she shared a picture of Psalm.

The 2-month-old baby is seen flashing the most adorable smile, dressed in a grey outfit. Kim gushing over her baby is totally justified because who wouldn't gush over such a cutie? The photo immediately caught the attention of his aunts and his mother's star friends too! Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Winnie Harlow, and others dropped comments. The baby's got fans, we tell you!

View this post on Instagram I meannnnn my baby Psalm is so sweet!!! A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jul 10, 2019 at 2:01pm PDT

Kim, earlier said that Psalm shared an uncanny similarity with his 1.5 years old elder sister Chicago.

He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her ✨ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 10, 2019

Baby Psalm's name originated from the Book of Psalms in the Holy Bible. The book consists of sacred poems and songs, meant to be sung. What a beautiful extension of the parents' inner spirituality!

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Every name has a meaning that is personal between Kanye and Kim and the child,” the source said, adding that the rapper “reads the Psalms a lot. He talks about the Psalms he loves. So on that level, the baby name isn’t a surprise," a source close to Kanye West informed People magazine earlier.

Kim and Kanye are parents to three more children i.e. son Saint and daughters North and Chicago. After the birth of North, she decided to opt for surrogacy for North, after it turned out that it would be medically highly risky for her to conceive again.