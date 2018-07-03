Kim Sharma in domestic trouble after former house help slaps assault charges

Remember Kim Sharma? Famous for her role in Aditya Chopra's Mohabattein in which she was paired opposite Jugal Hansraj. Yeah, so what about her? The actress has found herself in a legal mess. Kim's former domestic help has filed severe assault charges against her after she allegedly beat her up. Reason? The help did not separate the whites from the rest of the laundry. The house help, Esther Khes, 31, who has been working at Sharma’s Khar residence from April 27 spoke to Mumbai Mirror about the incident.

“After the clothes were washed, I noticed that a black blouse had bled into a white tee. I realised my mistake and went to tell her about it immediately,” revealed Esther. But that didn't go down well with Kim, who according to Esther got extremely angry and started yelling at her. Things took a turn for worse when Kim allegedly manhandled her. “She pushed me out of the house, telling me not to return. She even hurled unparliamentary words at me,” said Khes, who lives in Santacruz area of Mumbai.

Esther further reveals that Kim refused to pay her remaining dues after throwing her out of the house. “I tried several times to get my salary. After her final refusal, I lodged a police complaint on June 27.” The complaint has been filed at Khar police station.

A Khar police official confirmed to Mirror that a non-cognisable offence was registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC. “The complainant can move the court for further legal action as per the law,” the officer is quoted.

Kim, however has denied the charges of manhandling Khes. “Khes has been told that her dues would be cleared on the seventh. I did not beat her. She ruined my clothes worth over Rs 70,000. I only asked her to leave after she did that.”

Kim made her Bollywood debut with Mohabbatein. She later went on to star in quite a few Hindi films, but none of them worked either with the critics or the masses. Owing to her failing career, Kim decided to leave Bollywood. Her last project was the Telugu film, Magadheera (2009) in which she had a special appearance.