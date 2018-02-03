King Of Romance Karan Johar has a new love guru

Karan Johar is well known for his ability to make super hit romantic films, but it seems that in real life, the ace filmmaker needs a helping hand in matters of the heart. While it is reported that many Bollywood celebs give KJo a call for relationship advice, the director relies on Katrina Kaif for dealing with issues of his own.

Karan has been RJing for a FM station and got a call from Katrina while on air. It was revealed on the show that Katrina asks Karan’s advice on clothes. Karan too, came up with a confession. He said that he often asks Katrina for advice when he has to deal with emotional relationships.

"Katrina only you and I know that there was a juncture in my life where I was completely backed against a wall and I felt the need to talk to someone. We were in the gym together and at the end of the session I said, 'I really need to talk'," Karan said.

The director had a two hour chat and what he did as a result of their conversation, was only thanks to Katrina’s words of wisdom. Karan went on to praise Katrina and revealed that she is an emotional person and her "EQ is amazingly solid."

"She has a terrific understanding of human emotions and dynamics, and she is a go-to person when you have an emotional encounter in your life. I rarely go to anyone but I know Katrina is one person I would go to because she would give me very solid and sane advice," said Karan on Katrina.