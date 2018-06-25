Kingfisher models who made a splash in Bollywood

The Kingfisher Calendar has always been a ticket to stardom. From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, many gorgeous ladies have graced the calendar during their modelling days. And from there on, their flourishing career in world of glamour began.

Have a look at the popular faces who have featured in the calendar.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif started off her career as a model before making a mark in Bollywood. The actress was featured in the 2003 edition of Kingfisher’s calendar and gates of Bollywood were opened for her.

Deepika Padukone

Before her Bollywood stint, Deepika Padukone was a successful model. At the peak of her modelling career, the actress turned a calendar girl in the 2006 edition of Kingfisher.

Nargis Fakhri

Nargis’ claim to fame was her sizzling pose in the 2009 edition of the famous calendar. Two years later, the Pakistani-Czech model made her Bollywood debut opposite Ranbir Kapoor in the hit film Rockstar.

Yana Gupta

Czech model Yana Gupta grabbed eyeballs in 2003 edition of the calendar. Later on, Yana went on to become the much in demand item girl of Bollywood.

Esha Gupta

After winning Femina Miss India’s ‘Miss Photogenic’ title in 2007, Esha Gupta featured in Kingfisher’s 2010 calendar edition. The actress then later went on to sign Jannat 2 opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2012.

Lisa Haydon

Lisa graced the 2011 edition of the calendar and made headlines for her oomph factor. She was then flooded with Bollywood film offers and here she is slaying like a pro in this industry.

Saiyami Kher

Saiyami Kher who made her dream debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya opposite Harshvardhan Kapoor posed for the 2012 edition of the said calendar.

Bruna Abdullah

The model made headlines with her topless poses in the 2007 edition of the Kingfisher calendar. The model turned actress then went on to sign few Bollywood films like Jai Ho, I Hate Love Story, Grand Masti etc.

With this, one can definitely say that Kingfisher’s Calendar is a sure shot ticket to Bollywood!