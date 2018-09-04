Kirik Party remake: Kartik Aaryan finds his lady love in THIS diva

Kannada film Kirik Party had smashed all the box office records in the year 2016. And now, a Hindi remake of the film is on its way. While the reports confirmed Kartik Aaryan to be the male lead, we were left wondering over the female lead. Well, the wait is over! The latest buzz has it that Jacqueline Fernandez has been locked in to play Kartik’s love-interest in the much-anticipated film.

The Race 3 actor will be essaying the role played by Rashmika Mandanna in the original film. Furthermore, reports say that Jacqueline even did look tests for the yet-untitled film.

Talking about the same, Jacqueline told Mumbai Mirror, “It’s a great script with blockbuster music. I look forward to working with Kartik and Abhishek (Jain) for the first time. This role is really special.”

The film, which apparently showcases how friendship and love can turn a boy into a compassionate man, will be produced by Ajay Kapoor of Kyta Productions and helmed by National Award-winning director Abhishek Jain.

While the rest of the details are kept under wraps, the film is expected to go on floors in the month of October.