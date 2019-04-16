Kirti Kulhari can't stop grinning after a feast at this famous Bengaluru tiffin room

Ranjini Maitra April 16 2019, 11.32 pm April 16 2019, 11.32 pm

We all have been there. Trip to a different city (for whatever reasons, work or no work) is simply not complete without visiting the iconic eateries and trying out the best dishes. After all, food creates the most delicious memories. And it's not just you and me who overeats. Kirti Kulhari is right there! The actor, who visited Bengaluru, had a sumptuous meal at the famous MTR! She was so glad she took a picture in front of the eatery, featuring two strangers.

MTR, or Mavalli Tiffin Rooms, is one of the IT city's oldest and most iconic restaurants that serves authentic South Indian food. Almost a century ago, in 1924, it was established as Brahmin Coffee-Club, which eventually became the entity that it is today. It now has as many as eight branches across Bengaluru as well as branches outside India including one super successful outlet in Singapore. Just in case you frequent Bengaluru and haven't tried this place, you totally should. Kirti vouches for them!

That she is a foodie is no secret to us. In her earlier interviews, she has confessed that she usually gives in to her cravings. We can understand why MTR was an overwhelming experience!

Kirti's last big-screen appearance was in Vicky Kaushal's Uri which had her playing a pilot and the widow of a late army personnel. But it was her role in the recently released web series Four More Shots that drew our eyeballs. In it, Kirti played Anjana Menon, a divorced single mother who falls for a far younger intern at her office, loves numerous shots of alcohol and hangs out with her girls' gang.

Carefree in both real and reel lives!