image
  3. Bollywood
Kirti Kulhari can't stop grinning after a feast at this famous Bengaluru tiffin room

Bollywood

Kirti Kulhari can't stop grinning after a feast at this famous Bengaluru tiffin room

Kirti's last big-screen appearance was in Vicky Kaushal's URI: The Surgical Strike.

back
BollywoodEntertainmentFour More ShotsKirti KulhariUri: The Surgical Strike
nextLisa Ray turns author with her first book Close To The Bone and narrates her battle against cancer

within