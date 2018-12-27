Kizie aur Manny: Mukesh Chhabra back as the director after sexual harassment allegations

There may be barely a few who haven’t heard about The Fault In Our Stars. The popular film is soon to be remade in Hindi and is titled Kizie aur Manny. Well-known casting director Mukesh Chhabra had worn the director’s hat for the film. However, in the wake of the #MeToo movement, the debutante filmmaker also happened to be one of those accused of sexual harassment. As a result of this, Chhabra was suspended from the project. Now, we have learned that the director is back on the sets of the film.

If the reports are to be believed, all the accusations against Chhabra are officially cleared and he has been reinstated as the director of the film. As per a report by Pinkvilla, "The ICC committee and the Federation of Western India Cine Employees didn't find him guilty and he was soon reinstated as the director of Kizie aur Manny. His arbitrary suspension has been revoked. In fact, the FWICE even sent a letter citing non-observance of the provisions of POSH Act in the enquiry procedure that was conducted post anonymous sexual harassment complaints that were falsely levied on Mukesh.”

“The filmmaker has been shooting the film for the last 2 weeks and will next travel to Paris in the first week of January for the next schedule of the film. Mukesh is back on the film and hasn’t let the ordeal affect his passion and zeal for the film. Kizie aur Manny is turning out well and everyone is happy to put the episode behind them and continue making this passion project," the report added.

Chhabra was accused of sexual misconduct by two women. One of the accusers alleged that the filmmaker tried touching her inappropriately during her audition.

Coming to the film, it stars Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Singh as the leads and is scheduled to hit the screens in 2019.