Kizie Aur Manny poster: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's take on The Fault In Our Stars has a Rajinikanth twist

First published: July 09, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Updated: July 09, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Author: Nikita Thakkar

Remakes are in these days! With Sairat being remade in Hindi as  Dhadak, we are now gearing up for the official adaptation of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars. So far we simply had an idea that this hit film from Hollywood is being remade in Bollywood with Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in the lead, and now the film has finally got a name. The Hindi adaptation of The Fault In Our Stars is called Kizie Aur Manny and has a Rajinikanth twist too.

The first official poster of the film is out and much to our delight, it has a very sweet feel to it. While the poster has the back profile of Sushant and Sanjana, we are quite curious to know the mystery behind Rajinikanth's mask lying on the actor's head.

Check the poster below:

The Fault In Our Stars was a story about two teenagers who were battling cancer yet they manage to find love in each other. They were sad with the reality of their lives, yet their love helped them overcome their sadness and enjoy their life to the fullest.

The poster does not share the release date of the film but informs that the shooting of this film begins today. Sanjana Sanghi is a newbie and looks like she has got a good opportunity to begin her career with Kizie Aur Manny.

