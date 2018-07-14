Kizie Aur Manny: Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi lighten up the sets with this bright picture

The Hindi adaptation of the Hollywood flick The Fault In Our Stars has gone on floors. The shooting has kickstarted in Jamshedpur on Friday and popular casting director Mukesh Chhabra, who makes his directorial debut with this one, has shared a picture from the sets.

He introduces his two characters Kizhie and Manny on social media. Sushant Singh Rajput and debutante Sanjana Sanghi brighten the frame with their wide smiles. Recently, the makers had shared the first poster that depicted the two sitting atop a bus and Sushant wearing a Rajinikanth mask.

Now, he shared a picture from sets and the actors are a happy bunch as they start shooting for this one. Mukesh Chhabra said in a press statement, “We are making the film as a beautiful love story which plays out between the two main characters. I have tried to keep it as simple as possible which is why we decided on this title that has a ring of a rhyme, like Bunty aur Babli.”

The Fault In Our Stars, helmed by Josh Boone was based on the novel of the same name written by John Green. Kizhie Aur Manny will be produced and presented by Fox Star Studios.