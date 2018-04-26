KJo bats for autism, launches 6 Pack Band 2.0

Launched in 2016, Brooke Bond Red Label 6 Pack Band introduced India’s first transgender band. The band had collaborations with Anushka Sharma, Hrithik Roshan, Sonu Nigam, Asha Bhosle, among others. Collaborating with YRF Films and Brooke Bond Red Label, Karan Johar launched the second edition of the band on Thursday, 6 Pack Band 2.0, spreading awareness about Autism. The first music video of 6 Pack Band 2.0, Jhakkad Pakkad Dance, features six autistic children, with Karan Johar’s voice-over as the intro. The primary theme of 6 Pack Band 2.0 is Mental Health and Diability, attempting to change the way we look at the physically disabled children.

As a tribute to the World Autism Awareness month, Karan Johar, while launching the band, expresses how excited he is to be a part of the noble cause, “It’s so wonderful to see these young, super talented kids come together to create something so epic. I’m excited to be a part of something I know will not only change you and me but also has the power to change the world. I can’t wait to see what these kids do next, they are here to conquer the world with their talent!”

Moreover, Johar didn’t hesitate when he had the opportunity to do lend a hand to a special child. When one of chosen six autistic children grabbed the mic and boldly asked Karan Johar if he would allow her sing in his next movie, Johar agreed without batting an eyelid.

“I really love the way the kids have danced, I can relate to autism as when I was small, I didn’t have many friends, I was also bullied a lot. I don’t have autism but I can feel it,” said Karan Johar while talking about his childhood, when he had the ‘fear of acceptance’ as he felt himself different from other children.