Kjo shares a picture of Yash and Taimur and it will surely snap you out of your Monday blues

Are you worried about Monday blues? Well here’s an absolutely adorable picture of Bollywood’s cutest star kids Yash Johar and Taimur Ali Khan (Kareena and Saif Ali Khan’s son) that will surely let you start your day with a smile. Yash and Roohi celebrated their first birthday on 7th February, the kids of filmmaker Karan Johar.

And of course, the SOTY director took to social media to share the munchkins adorable pic.

Future musicians!!!!! A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 11, 2018 at 7:48am PST

In the picture, Yash and Taimur are seen trying their hand at the piano very intently. While Taimur looks prepared to play a song, Yash has got his hands entangled in a tie. "Future musicians," Karan Johar captioned the post. Yash and Roohi's birthday party was attended by Shah Rukh Khan with son Abram, Kareena Kapoor and son Taimur, Rani Mukerji with her daughter Adira, Arpita Khan Sharma and son Ahil and other celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Shweta Nanda Bachchan, Manish Malhotra and Kajal Anand.

#girlssquadgoals A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Feb 7, 2018 at 10:20pm PST

Karan had shared a very emotional post on their birthday on social media.

Last year, Karan Johar became a father to twins Yash and Roohi via surrogacy. Yash has been named after his late grandfather Yash Johar while Roohi's name is a rearrangement of her grandmother Hiroo's name.

Karan also shared his feelings in his open letter when his kids were born two months premature, “My children were born two months premature and worryingly underweight. Like any person in this situation and on the brink of fatherhood, my heart sank. Knowing that there were complications with my babies birth owing to how soon it was, I was terrified. All I wanted to do was hold them and protect them but they needed to be in the NICU. It was painful to see how tiny they were…”

This isn’t the first time though that the filmmaker has posted pictures of Yash, Roohi, and Taimur on his social media handles.

Karan has been a doting father and an uncle to the kids on more than several occasions and it seems that he is surely liking this phase of his life.