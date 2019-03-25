KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan Harshul Goenka wins hearts

On Sunday, the Kolkata Knight Riders had a joyful beginning to their IPL 2019 journey as they pocketed a victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets. The match took place at KKR's home ground Eden Gardens amid the loudest cheer. Shah Rukh Khan's team was put to chase 182 runs, after SRH's David Warner, who is making a comeback to the tournament, secured a smashing 85 runs off 53 balls. KKR's Andre Russell led the team to a victory. But apart from him, SRK won hearts for a glorious reason as well!

After the match, the superstar went to meet his specially abled fan Harshul Goenka at the stadium. Harshul, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy, has been receiving tickets to all of KKR's home matches since 2014. Even last year, SRK was seen clicking pictures with Harshul. In a video shared by KKR's Twitter handle, a wheelchair-bound Harshul simply can't contain his excitement as the actor holds his hand and hugs him!

KKR had also begun IPL 2018 on a winning note after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore at Eden Gardens. Harshul, with his enthusiastic presence, was seen cheering every time the Knights scored a boundary or bagged wickets of the opponent. Cricketer Dinesh Kartik, touched by Harshul's spirit, decided to meet him. The super fan even impressed Gautam Gambhir, who joked about trying to convert him into a Delhi Daredevils fan.

I will miss many parts of @KKRiders may be will get over with time but not the Superfan Harshul ‘Boss’ Goenka. Let’s see if I can convince Boss to convert into being a @DelhiDaredevils fan. While I do that u checkout his collage 👇 pic.twitter.com/V2d4HRh0uB — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) February 19, 2018

SRK, often accompanied by wife Gauri Khan and the children, is always a sight as he arrives on the ground to cheer for his boys. But above all, it is gestures like these that truly make him King Khan!