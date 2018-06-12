Bishnoi, Nehra: Men who wanted Salman Khan dead!

Lawrence Bishnoi from the Bishnoi community had made an extensive plan to kill Salman Khan. Although he is currently locked in Jodhpur jail, but that didn't stop him from ordering his associate, Sampat Nehra, a sharp-shooter to shoot Salman. However, before they could execute this plan, the Special Task Force of Haryana arrested Sampat in Hyderabad. He confessed that he had done a recce of Salman's Galaxy Apartments and was on the verge of killing him in some days. Owing to this development, the Mumbai Police has beefed up security outside Salman's Bandra residence.

Who would have thought that a superstar like Salman Khan who is loved by millions worldwide could be on the radar of a gangster? Thankfully, Salman is still alive and Sampat is in prison. We're sure many of you would want to know more about the man who wants to kill Salman. So, read on below...

Nehra, 28, hails from Rajasthan and is the son of a retired Chandigarh police assistant Ram Chander. He studied in DAV College, Sector 10 and had met Lawrence Bishnoi when they were lodged in Patiala jail.

He was the Campus Chairman of the Student Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). He was an important face of the party and was handed over duties during the student council elections and had been active in student politics. However, his association ended after getting involved in criminal activities. He has been a National-level decathlon silver medallist. He was even said to hold a resemblance to cricketer Ravindra Jadeja due to his looks.

The sharp-shooter is pretty active on Facebook and has even revealed that he loves pistols and guns. His Facebook page also states that he is a killer at Spiritual Gangster in LA, California.

The Haryana Police had announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for anybody who manages to catch hold of Nehra and an amount of Rs 50,000 each was announced by Rajasthan and Punjab police. He has around 12 murder cases, 6 attempt-to-murder cases, 2 prominent extortion and 5 prominent dacoity cases lodged against him.

Nehra along with his gang was involved in the attempted murder of an INLD leader's brother, demanding a ransom of Rs. 3 crore from a businessman in Chandigarh, opening fire at a police team to free their associate Deepak from police custody and killing a man after looting his SUV at gunpoint in Kurukshetra.

In 2016, he was arrested in a carjacking case, however, was released on bail soon after. That's when he met Bishnoi and they have been close ever since. The duo had hatched a plan to murder Salman and he was even provided a weapon to carry out the execution. But, his plan didn't materialise as one of his girlfriends informed the cops about his location and he was soon arrested from Hyderabad’s Miyapur region by a special task force of Haryana Police.

As stated by a senior police official, he had travelled from Chhatisgarh to Mumbai via train in the third week of May. He stayed in Ghatkopar, Mumbai. After conducting the first recce of Salman's Bandra house, he had set camp in Hyderabad for 20 days. He was to return to Mumbai for another recce and shortly carry out the plan.

Nehra was also conspiring to spread his network in Gurugram and had set base in Manesar. He had joined hands with the Anil Chippi gang and Kala Jatheri gang to expand his operations

To sum it up, the gangster is currently in jail and Salman Khan is hale and hearty.