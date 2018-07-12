Know the real story of how Ranbir ‘Sanju’ Kapoor transformed as Munnabhai!

Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju, a biopic on the life of Sanjay Dutt starring Ranbir Kapoor as him, has been a game-changer for Ranbir professionally.

The movie has been making noise and is inching closer to the Rs 300 crore club. While, some called it as an image-cleaning exercise, Sanju has surely added a big hit to the Kapoor’s boy lull phase. However, it hasn’t been a cakewalk for Ranbir to essay the role of a man with a difficult past. Right from his mannerisms to the way he led his life, Ranbir grasped every minute detail to do justice to the role.

And, one part that he had to get right was also one of the most successful movies of Sanjay’s career, the Munnabhai films. The franchise which showed Sanjay Dutt in the role of Munna, a gunda with a heart of gold earned praises. And, Ranbir had to get the nuances of his Munnabhai journey bang on. So, with the help of prosthetics, makeup, and the hair, Ranbir managed to look the part and he studied his walk, the way he talks by watching the movie umpteen number of times.

So, now the makers have shared his behind-the-scene journey and transformation to Munnabhai and it surely seemed like a task done right by the Kapoor lad.

We think he nailed it as Sanju and perfectly captured the fun element of Munna’s character in the movie.