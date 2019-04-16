Know what Varun Dhawan said when asked if he was nervous right before Kalank's release

Onkar Kulkarni April 16 2019, 8.16 pm April 16 2019, 8.16 pm

Varun Dhawan is super excited as his next film Kalank releases tomorrow. The film stars Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Dutt among others. The multi-starrer film directed by Abhishek Verman has Varun playing the role of a blacksmith named Zafar. With the film ready to hit the screens tomorrow, Varun is a bit nervous. The actor was all smiles as he arrived for a brand promotional event as he launched a scented vest.

At the do, which was held in Mumbai, he was asked if he was nervous as he was just a day away from the film’s release. The quiz gave him a sense of Déjà vu, as he said, “I got the same feeling when I was at an event just a day away from the release of Main Tera Hero. I was asked if there was too much pressure on me and how I was feeling overall. It’s good when people expect things from you. I know that the audience is expecting a lot from this film (Kalank).”

The actor also said that Kalank is his life’s biggest film ever (in terms of the scale). Talking more about the movie he further added, “It is a complete masala entertainer Hindi film. It is an eternal love story between Zafar and Roop (Alia Bhatt).”

He also says, “I am keeping my fingers crossed. I have done everything that I could do as an actor. The advance booking of the film is on. We are releasing the film two days in advance on a Monday than a Friday this time around. This is because Wednesday is Mahavir Jayanti and it’s a bank holiday. I hope junta likes my portrayal of Zafar. After all, janta aur janardhan hi mai baap hai.”