Koffee With Karan 6: Aamir Khan reveals he cheated on a relationship

Karan Johar is back with the 6th season of his popular chat show Koffee With Karan! The show opened with a bang with superstars like Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt sharing the couch and the episode was an instant hit, thanks to their fun camaraderie and some spicy revelations. The second episode featured Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, and it was hilariously entertaining! The third one to appear on this show is Mr Perfectionist aka Aamir Khan.

The official handle of Star World recently dropped a promo giving us a glimpse of this episode and oh boy, it looks so much fun! In the promo, Karan and Aamir play the ‘Koffee shots’ game where the filmmaker is seen asking questions like has he ever cheated in a relationship or two-timed, to which the star takes a shot. Well, we wonder on and with whom? The actor also reveals that he and his better half Kiran often shower together! Well, as KJo said, that’s too much of information, Aamir!

And to our surprise, Karan will be seen playing the rapid-fire game this time and that too with Aamir, where the round will be judged by none other than Malaika Arora, and the promo looks fun and promises some to reveal some good old gossips, as usual!

It has always been amazing to see Aamir at this candid best and we absolutely can’t for this one to air!