Koffee With Karan 6: Ajay Devgn calls Kajol a 'low maintenance wife'

Karan Johar, in the past, has had unpleasant fallouts with two of his closest friends - Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kajol. With due course of time, however, issues were ironed out and he returned to great terms with both stars. We were pleasantly surprised when we learnt that Karan was bringing Kajol and husband Ajay Devgn to his show Koffee With Karan, given that he and Ajay aren't really the best of friends. It can be assumed that Ajay obliged to his wife's request. The outcome looks good, or so do we think!

During their (hopefully) candid conversation, Ajay is heard calling Kajol a 'low maintenance' wife, which is quite in contradiction with how stars and star wives flash their expensive whereabouts on social media. Ajay shared how Kajol keeps buying stuff worth Rs 500 to Rs 1200 on a regular basis. She's pretty similar to us when it comes to bagging good deals because they really excite her. “And then she’s sitting on it exclaiming ‘See how much this is for, only Rs 600," he chuckled.

View this post on Instagram And we laughed it off. 👍 A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) on Nov 15, 2018 at 6:30am PST

Kajol is a great saver, which she acknowledges. “I’d rather put my money in fixed deposits than spend on something expensive that has no bloody returns," she said. This provokes Ajay to let out how he wanted to gift her a Louis Vuitton bag. Any wife would be elated, but Ajay met a thousand questions. In fact, on her birthdays, he'd always plan to buy her a car but that would never happen. “Every year, I choose a car I want and say, ‘Baby, I’m getting you a birthday gift,’ only to take it back later," he adds. We hear the sigh!