Koffee With Karan 6: Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh bond over ‘undies’

This may sound absurd, but underwear has actually been a common thread between Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar. Both have always been high on energy and of course, with them sharing the Koffee With Karan 6 couch, one can only expect madness. The talk show turned into a laugh riot as these two pulled some crazy conversations. But the highlight was when Akki pointed out the epic similarity between the two.

While boasting of Ranveer and how he reminds him of his young days, Akki pointed out that it was in his film Suhaag that he had bared it all and danced in his underwear on the tunes of Dr Alban’s It’s My Life. It’s easy to guess what Akki was referring to here! Ranveer too did the same in Befikre and danced like there is no tomorrow just in his red coloured playboy underwear.

Well, while, Ranveer’s stint in undies is still fresh in our minds, here’s a throwback to Akki dancing in his blue undies.

Men, we tell you! But hats off to Karan Johar for hosting this unique pair on his talk show. It was indeed one hilarious hour, courtesy Ranveer and Akshay.