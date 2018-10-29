Koffee With Karan 6 highlights: Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh's unfiltered banter was bang on

Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh are amazing entertainers, and the duo proved the same when they graced the couch of one the most loved talk shows, Koffee With Karan season 6. Adding their own version of wackiness, humour and wit; Ranveer and Akshay brought the house down with hell lot of madness. And in case, you’ve missed those juicy revelations, here are a few highlights from the talk show.

It so happened that KJo quizzed Ranveer in the rapid fire round about the actress he wants to star with in his next film, the options being Alia Bhatt or Deepika Padukone, and instead of choosing one, he picked both. He then went on to suggest Karan that he wants to star with both in KKHH’s sequel. But there’s more, as Singh also wants Ranbir Kapoor in place of Salman Khan in the film. *giggles*

Ranveer wants to be Taimur’s papa

During the rapid-fire round when Ranveer was asked which of the three Khan, viz., Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, he wants to work with, he promptly replied that he wants to work with the fourth Khan aka Taimur Ali Khan. Ranveer added that he wants to be cast as Taimur's father in a film. Are you listening Kareena?

Ranveer’s version of Ranbir Kapoor’s Tinder bio

Well, this took place during the hamper round when Ranveer Singh was asked what should be Ranbir’s tinder bio and he said, ‘I have many talents, even outside bedroom'. ROFL! Really, we can’t wait to know Ranbir Kapoor’s reaction to this. Well, the best part is that RS and RK share a good rapport, so all’s cool!

Akshay salutes Deepika for living with Ranveer

During a talk session, Khiladi Akshay emphasised how crazy Ranveer Singh is when it comes to dancing. He said, “Whenever he goes to someone’s wedding for a performance, he is the last person to leave. That guy’s wedding is done, he wants to go for his suhaagraat, they’ll leave when you leave!” He further added that Singh’s energy level is unmatchable and also said hats off to Deepika for living with this person. Well, we do agree with Akshay here.

Ranveer Singh fears…

Who thought that the man who is always so charged up might be scared of something? During a conversation, Ranveer revealed how he is super scared of rollercoasters.

A demanding text to Akshay from Twinkle

Akshay did not make many revelations as compared to Ranveer on the talk show, but the ones he made were enough to grab attention. During the rapid-fire round, when Akshay was questioned what’s the most unpleasant message he has received from Twinkle, the superstar said that he once got a text from his wifey demanding him to take her for dinner ASAP, while he was busy with movie promotions.

