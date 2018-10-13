Koffee with Karan 6 promo: Alia and Deepika ready to set the house on fire

Karan Johar is all set to return to our small screens with the favourite Koffee With Karan show. The producer-director has been sharing images from the sets of the show over the last few weeks and fans are getting increasingly excited about the show. To take that excitement a notch higher, he has now shared a video of his first episode that features Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. It’s driving us crazy to think that Ranbir Kapoor’s former and current girlfriend will be seen in the same frame, on the same couch.

Girlpower clearly seems to be the theme of the show, given that two of Bollywood’s biggest actresses will open the season for him. Alia and Deepika take a couch by storm with their smart-alec replies to Karan’s questions. Fans can be sure that details of their individual love lives, Deepika’s impending wedding and much more will be spilled. You will also hear the otherwise propah Alia Bhatt burp out loud.

Season 6 of Koffee with Karan is set to have an impressive line-up of guests. We don’t expect any less from Karan Johar anyway. We will get to see the camaraderie between half-siblings Arjun and Janhvi Kapoor, father-daughter pair Saif and Sara Ali Khan and the live-wires Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar.