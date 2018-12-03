Koffee With Karan 6 promo: Badshah and Diljit Dosanjh’s episode is going to be this season’s best!

Karan Johar is known to churn out the best gossips on his talk show Koffee With Karan. But unlike the previous seasons, the current one seems to be a little dull. Koffee With Karan season 6 hasn’t been able to entertain us much. But wait as the best is yet to come! The upcoming episode featuring Diljit Dosanjh and rapper Badshah is going to be one hell of a ride. How are we so sure? Well, the promos make us believe so!

Star World India has shared two promos of this episode and both made us laugh hard. Badshah and Diljit are known to be happy people and with their Punjabi swag, there are driving Karan insane. With Diljit making fun of his own English to Badshah taking a dig at KJo’s film Baar Baar Dekho, this episode, we bet, is a must watch. Not to miss how fashion obsessed these two are. We are impressed!

Making out in Khet and in a car, Diljit paaji, you ain’t as innocent as you portray to be. *wink*

The last episode of Koffee With Karan saw Ajay Devgn and Kajol gracing the couch and emotions flowed considering the differences the couple and the host shared in the recent past. But the upcoming episode featuring the two musicians is going to be a laugh riot. Damn you Sunday, can you come already?