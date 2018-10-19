Koffee with Karan 6: Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif promise to be a riot

Karan Johar is all set to start the latest season of Koffee With Karan this weekend. The makers released a teaser of the first episode and it will have Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. While it seems quite interesting to pair the duo together (they’ve got a Ranbir Kapoor connection) we are quite stoked to see the newest teaser. Karan shared a picture on Twitter, confirming that one of the episodes will feature Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif.

The photo shows Varun and Katrina holding up a cup on the sets of Koffee With Karan. Katrina looked chic in a yellow gown while Varun looked smart in a quirky jacket and jeans.

The episodes are likely to give us an idea of what the duo is like on screen, after all, they’ll be starring in ABCD 3. The film will be directed by Remo D’ Souza who’s riding high on the commercial success of Race 3, starring Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah. Though it made over Rs 250 crore worldwide, the film faced much criticism from pundits who slammed the story and the acting.

Some time ago Karan had also shared the picture of another guest who is set to appear on his show: Aamir Khan. We can’t wait to have a look at that episode because the actor is about launch his upcoming film, Thugs of Hindostan.