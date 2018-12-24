Koffee With Karan 6: Will Malaika Arora reveal about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor on KJo’s show?

We have seen many celebs gracing the couch on Koffee With Karan. The season six, which is currently going on, too had some really interesting guests spilling some beans about their personal life while sipping coffee with Karan. Recently, Karan shot for an episode of Koffee With Karan, with his toddles from India’s Got Talent, Malaika Arora and Kirron Kher. He posted a video on Instagram from the sets where we can see Malaika wearing a sexy white gown and as usual Kirron Kher is not much happy with what Malla and Karan are wearing.

While we are excited to see Kirron Kher and Malaika Arora on the couch, we are waiting to see if the latter will open up about her relationship with Arjun Kapoor. When the Ishaqzaade actor had come on the show with his half-sister Janhvi Kapoor, he revealed that he is not single. However, he didn’t take the name of the girl. Now let’s see if Karan will make Malaika speak up about his relationship with Arjun or not. Toddles, we are waiting for this episode.

By the way, Arjun and Malaika are spotted together quite often these days leaving little for gossip mills to speculate. So, if not on Koffee With Karan, the two might soon make their relationship official.