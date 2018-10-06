Koffee with Karan: Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh add dostana vibes

Koffee With Karan is back with its sixth season and even before its premiere, the show is already grabbing eyeballs with its impressive guest list. Just few hours back, KJo revealed that Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt will open the season of the show. And hear hear, we now also know that Ranveer Singh and Akshay Kumar will visit the coveted couch together on the gossip filled talk show.

Akshay Kumar took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets of KWK6. And boy oh boy – what do we have here. Akshay and Ranveer are seen kissing Karan on his cheek. So much of Dostana boys!

View this post on Instagram #koffeewithkaran #guiltypleasure A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Sep 21, 2018 at 1:21am PDT

It will surely be interesting to see the chemistry between the two men and how Karan will handle all the madness that Akshay and Ranveer bring to the table. Both stars are among the most popular, fit, energetic and talented actors in the industry and their joint appearance will surely make Karan Johar's controversial show more masaledar. We can’t wait for this show to hit our screens.

Koffee with Karan is produced by Fazila Allana and Kamna Nirula Menezes. The show is worth watching for its uniqueness, especially Johar’s style of hosting. The show will kickstart from October 21, 2018.