Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to kick start season 6!

Karan Johar confirmed a few days back that the first guests to sip coffee on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 6 will be Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. Well, of course the Ranbir Kapoor connect will be the hottest topic of discussion, but we’ve got our hands on few photos from the show’s set which confirms that Alia and Deepika have finally shot for the episode.

The host of the show, Karan Johar shared a picture of Deepika and Alia along with him, captioning it ‘season opener’. Now, we’re really excited for all the unfiltered revelations that will be spilled between the two girlfriends. To be honest, more than the gossip, we’re curious to know how Ranbir’s current and ex-girlfriend agreed on sharing the same couch! Clearly, it seems only Karan Johar can work up a magic like this one.

Rumours were rife that Alia and Ranbir will make an appearance on the show together but they had a condition that they will not take any questions on their love saga. DNA quoted a source as saying, “RK has requested Karan to make it a Brahmastra special episode where both he and Alia will mostly talk about the film and their onscreen pairing rather than discuss their love life. He doesn’t want that to grab any more headlines.”

Guess KJO wanted the first episode to be full of gossip and he worked his way around with bringing Ranbir's ex and present to spill beans on the same couch. Smart, Mister Johar!