image
Saturday, October 6th 2018
English
Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to kick start season 6!

Bollywood

Koffee With Karan: Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone to kick start season 6!

Rushabh DhruvRushabh Dhruv   October 06 2018, 9.59 pm
back
Alia BhattBollywoodDeepika PadukoneEntertainmentkaran joharKoffee with Karan 6Ranbir Kapoortalk show
nextRanveer Singh's Vogue cover shoot is simply divine!
ALSO READ

Koffee With Karan 6: Arjun Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor grace the couch

Deepika Padukone to play acid attack survivor in Meghna Gulzar’s next

Alia Bhatt misses Krishna Raj Kapoor’s prayer meet and we know why