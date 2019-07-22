The tall and handsome actor of Bollywood, Kunal Kapoor, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi has been missing from the celluloid from quite a while. Well, the star might not be a biggie in the business, but his acting prowess is immense and that's what fans love him for. On that note, while browsing the web, we came across a post on Twitter shared by Kunal Kapoor which is hilarious and how.
In the photo shared by the hunk, we see him on a bed with another man. Yes, you read that right! Kapoor captioned the image as, "When the stand-in, doesn't quite look like the actress!" #showmustgoon #koijaanena. Going by the picture, it seems that the actress could not make it to the sets and so Kunal figured out an alternative. The actor's take is simply funny. Kunal Kapoor will be seen opposite Amyra Dastur in Koi Jaane Na. The movie is said to be a psychological thriller and is directed by Amin Haji.
Have a look at the post shared by Kunal Kapoor below:
Earlier in an interview, Amin talked about his directorial debut with Koi Jaane Naa. He said, “After seeing Swades the creative satisfaction I felt was immense. I realised that directing a movie you have written and envisioned is the highest of highs. So I continued to write and joined Vikram Bhatt in writing horror and thriller films which I enjoyed immensely and learned so much from. After the success of Haunted and 1920 Evil Returns, I decided to take a break and write my own script. This is when Koi Jaane Naa happened.”Read More