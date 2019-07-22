Rushabh Dhruv July 22 2019, 6.08 pm July 22 2019, 6.08 pm

The tall and handsome actor of Bollywood, Kunal Kapoor, who was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi has been missing from the celluloid from quite a while. Well, the star might not be a biggie in the business, but his acting prowess is immense and that's what fans love him for. On that note, while browsing the web, we came across a post on Twitter shared by Kunal Kapoor which is hilarious and how.

In the photo shared by the hunk, we see him on a bed with another man. Yes, you read that right! Kapoor captioned the image as, "When the stand-in, doesn't quite look like the actress!" #showmustgoon #koijaanena. Going by the picture, it seems that the actress could not make it to the sets and so Kunal figured out an alternative. The actor's take is simply funny. Kunal Kapoor will be seen opposite Amyra Dastur in Koi Jaane Na. The movie is said to be a psychological thriller and is directed by Amin Haji.

Have a look at the post shared by Kunal Kapoor below: