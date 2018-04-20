KriArj- John Abraham make peace over Parmanu but is there more to this trend?

Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran has been grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons. The relationship between John Abraham and KriArj Entertainment co-owner Prernaa Arora has turned bitter with time. Many allegations and counter-allegations have been made by both production houses, JA Entertainment and KriArj Entertainment. While JA Entertainment accused KriArj for delayed payments, KriArj accused JA of fraud and unmet deadlines. Their difference however has hit the movie which has seen multiple changes in its release date. But peach between the production houses seem to be on the cards.

An official statement from Kriarj Entertainment reveals that the two parties have solved their differences and have decided to come together and work towards releasing their movie on May 25th.

The environment of constant differences that arise between Kriarj Entertainment and their co-producers or directors of their films raises much suspicion. The begs the question, are these bitter exchanges for real or are they staged as a clever promotional strategy? The notion comes to light as a similar script played out with the director of Kedarnath Abhishek Kapoor and Prernaa Arora. The disagreements concerning Kedarnath led to the stalling and restarting of the film’s shoot but their differences were eventually solved amicably.

Even the Kriarj Entertainment and JA Entertainment join hands to see Parmanu through, troubles for John are far from over. As per the reports, Gothic Entertainment has recently sent JA Entertainment a notice over the film. Fans are hoping the notice won’t put another spanner in the works for the film.