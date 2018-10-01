Krishna Raj Kapoor: Alia Bhatt arrives to pay last respect to Ranbir's grandmother

Early on Monday morning, late Raj Kapoor's wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away. Family members, as well as colleagues and friends from the film fraternity, are dropping in to pay their last respect to the eldest member of the Kapoor clan. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Ayan Mukerji and many others came in. Ranbir Kapoor's beau Alia Bhatt too arrived at late Krishna Raj's Chembur residence.

As her and Ranbir's relationship headed to a more intense form, Alia has become a regular on good and bad days of the Kapoor Khandaan. Last year in December, on Shashi Kapoor's demise, she was among the first ones to arrive. She took a prompt flight back home after the passing away of Shweta Bachchan's father-in-law Rajan Nanda, who also happened to be Ranbir's uncle.

In fact, unlike how they were handling the nascent stage of their affair, Ranbir and Alia aren't shying away from some PDA any more! In her Instagram wish on Ranbir's 35th birthday, she lovingly called her beau her 'sunshine'.