Krishna Raj Kapoor and the khandaan’s last grand photoshoot

At 87, Krishna Raj Kapoor, the wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor, passed away. The eldest member of the Kapoor clan, Krishna was often the reason why other members reunited, taking a break and enjoying each other's company. Her demise leaves a void in the family that can't be filled again. But why not celebrate all the good times? We just looked back at the Kapoors' last grand photoshoot, an affair that brought all of them together.

"We meet every Sunday. We go to my grandmother’s (Krishna Raj Kapoor) place where she has this amazing spread of food, you know? Every Peshawari dish. The entire family comes. We spend the entire day out there, chatting, speaking about each other’s works, speaking about each other’s experiences," Ranbir was heard recalling, in the behind-the-scenes video. "It’s something we will treasure when we see it," added papa Rishi.

Apart from Rishi Kapoor, his wife Neetu Kapoor and son Ranbir Kapoor, the photoshoot also featured Krishna Kapoor herself, Shammi Kapoor and his son Aditya Kapoor as well.

"This is an amazing thing that Vogue has accomplished. The last time such a photograph scene was attempted was in 1969-1970 when our grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor was alive, Raj saab was alive and a lot of people were there at that point of time. I was only 13 or 14 years old," said Aditya Kapoor.

To all the happy times! May the departed soul of Krishna Raj Kapoor rest in peace.