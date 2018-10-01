Krishna Raj Kapoor: Daughter Rima Jain shares heartening stories of her parents

The Kapoor family’s first lady, Krishna Raj Kapoor, wife of legendary Raj Kapoor took her last breath on Monday morning. The mother of Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Kapoor Nanda, Rishi Kapoor, Rima Kapoor Jain and Rajiv Kapoor, Krishna was said to be the backbone of the Kapoor family. She was last spotted supporting her son Rishi Kapoor’s film 102 Not Out release. A few years ago, Raj and Krishna’s daughter, Rima Jain gave an interview to Filmfare about her father and of the many family anecdotes that she shared, one was about her father’s relationship with her mother.

Rima revealed that her father had a fascination for ‘woman in white’. She stated, “He had gone to see her as a prospective bride along with Premnath uncle (the late actor was Krishna’s brother). There from the window he saw a young girl in a white saree with mogras in her hair, playing the sitar. That was my mother Krishna taking music lessons. Being an artiste, he reacted to the visual. He was reminded of Goddess Saraswati. The image of the ‘lady in white’ stayed in his mind and was later seen in his films. My mother always wore white and had a flower in her hair.”

In the world of glamour there are scores of reports of link-ups and break-ups, so Raj Kapoor wasn’t spared of them either. “No matter what was said and written, Papa loved mother deeply. The truth is that all his life he remained obsessed with her. He may not have expressed it to her the way she’d have liked him to. She may not have been a big part of his life. But whatever Raj Kapoor did, he came back home. His love for her was immense. He’d even press her legs and joke, ‘Raj Kapoor ka kya haal bana diya! Meri biwi mujhe pair dabane lagaa rahi hai. Ghar ki murgi dal barabar!’ He loved celebrating New Years because it also happened to be mom’s birthday,” Rima said.

Rima revealed how the climax of Ram Teri Ganga Maili was changed after her mother’s suggestion. She said, “If he shot a scene, he’d ask her opinion. Like he showed her the climax of Ram Teri… where Ganga (Mandakini) dies. My mother said, ‘Ganga mar gayi, picture flop!’ But he had made two endings and showed her the other one. However, he didn’t like being corrected. He’d say, ‘Ab Krishnaji Raj Kapoor ko seekhayegi kaise film banana!’ When she was younger he’d call her Billo. Later he began addressing her as ‘Krishnaji’ out of respect. But after 10 drinks if she chided him about going overboard, he’d shout back ‘Krishna!’ Once they had a fight where my mother picked up the bottle and threw it on the porch. The bottle rolled and rolled... hit against something and stood up! My mother couldn’t help laughing. Papa said, ‘Stupid woman! She thinks it will leave me, it won’t!’.”

Rima didn’t shy off away talking about her mother and father’s fights too and spoke of the time when Krishna once moved to another house after a fight. She revealed, “Then once after a row, mom moved to an apartment elsewhere. Papa would go and knock on her door every single day. But she wouldn’t open it. Then an income tax issue cropped up and she had to return home. All life they remained companions. They travelled a lot together. He took great pride in her. She enhanced his life. At first she didn’t know to cook. Those days he’d joke, ‘Yeh toh meri Marie Antionette hai (the French queen asked people to eat cakes when there was no bread)!’ But she grew to be a great hostess. Paya, yakhani pulav, jungli mutton… she could prepare all. Yes, there were women around him – he being an artiste. But my mother gradually learnt to accept it.”

Well, Rima has definitely given us a pleasant peek into the lives of her parents’. It’s a story of both Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj sticking through thick and thin.