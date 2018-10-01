Krishna Raj Kapoor death: Celebs remember her beautiful soul

It's a sad Monday morning as the entertainment world wakes up to the sad news of Krishna Raj Kapoor's passing away. The wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and mother of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor breathed her last at the age of 88. She was extremely fond of her grandchildren, especially Ranbir Kapoor and her death has created a void in the family that can never be filled.

As soon as news of her passing away made it to the headlines, celebrities from Anupam Kher, Soha Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Raveena Tandon and many others took to social media to extend their condolences to the family.

Deeply saddened to learn about the sad demise of Smt. #KrishnaRajKapoorJi. She was one of the most dignified and affectionate ladies that I met. May her soul rest in peace. My condolences to the entire Kapoor and Nanda family. Om Shanti.🙏 pic.twitter.com/G4IMSuFbZJ — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 1, 2018

.🕉🙏🏻🕉 Condolences to the entire Kapoor family. An era passes away,#KrishnaRajKapoor .God give you strength,and may the soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. @chintskap — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 1, 2018

I am so sorry to hear of the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor The few times I interacted with her were so memorable; she was an incredible personality full of life and passion and with never a hair out place! She will be missed greatly. My deepest condolences to the family. — Soha Ali Khan (@sakpataudi) October 1, 2018

Deepest condolences to the Kapoor and Nanda family on the passing of #KrishnaRajKapoor .. Truly one of the most elegant, beautiful ladies ever.. All my love and prayers. May her soul RIP🙏🏼 @chintskap — Sophie Choudry (@Sophie_Choudry) October 1, 2018

Saddened to hear the demise of #KrishnaRajKapoor ji my deepest condolences, May God give immense strength to whole family. #OmShanti 🙏 pic.twitter.com/ATYbd8kaYK — Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) October 1, 2018

Latest reports say that Krishna Raj Kapoor suffered a cardiac arrest at around 5 am. Her son Randhir Kapoor told PTI, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise."

Details of her funeral are expected to roll out soon. Rishi Kapoor recently flew down to America to undergo treatment, but is now expected to fly back to be by his family's side.