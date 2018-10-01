Krishna Raj Kapoor death: Celebs remember her beautiful soul

It's a sad Monday morning as the entertainment world wakes up to the sad news of Krishna Raj Kapoor's passing away. The wife of legendary actor Raj Kapoor and mother of Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor breathed her last at the age of 88. She was extremely fond of her grandchildren, especially Ranbir Kapoor and her death has created a void in the family that can never be filled.
As soon as news of her passing away made it to the headlines, celebrities from Anupam Kher, Soha Ali Khan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Raveena Tandon and many others took to social media to extend their condolences to the family.
Latest reports say that Krishna Raj Kapoor suffered a cardiac arrest at around 5 am. Her son Randhir Kapoor told PTI, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise."
I love you- I will always love you - RIP dadi ❤️
Love you so much RIP ❤️🙏🏻
Details of her funeral are expected to roll out soon. Rishi Kapoor recently flew down to America to undergo treatment, but is now expected to fly back to be by his family's side.