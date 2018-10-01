image
Monday, October 1st 2018
English
Krishna Raj Kapoor death: Son Randhir Kapoor shares funeral details

Bollywood

Krishna Raj Kapoor death: Son Randhir Kapoor shares funeral details

Nikita ThakkarNikita Thakkar   October 01 2018, 12.07 pm
back
BollywoodEntertainmentKrishna Raj KapoorRaj KapoorRandhir KapoorRishi Kapoor
nextKrishna Raj Kapoor and the khandaan’s last grand photoshoot
ALSO READ

Tanushree Dutta attack footage emerges, journalist calls it fake news

Krishna Raj Kapoor: First lady of the Kapoor khaandan, unseen pictures

Neha Dhupia's baby shower was a perfect mix of glitz and glam