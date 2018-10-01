Krishna Raj Kapoor death: Son Randhir Kapoor shares funeral details

Actor-filmmaker, Raj Kapoor's wife, Krishna Raj Kapoor, breathed her last this morning at her residence. Her son Randhir Kapoor confirmed the cause of her death to PTI and said, "My mother passed away at about 5 am today due to cardiac arrest... old age was another factor. We are deeply saddened by her demise." Since then, social media is abuzz mourning her death. Many celebrities from B-town took to Twitter and Instagram to extend condolences to the family. Meanwhile, we hear that her funeral will take place today at 5.30 pm an Electric crematorium in Chembur.

Fans and family members have already started gathering outside her residence. Randhir Kapoor and sister Riyu Nanda have reached the location and are looking after the proceedings. Rishi Kapoor is currently in States wherein he was supposed to undergo a treatment. He is expected to come back for the funeral.

Stars like Kajol and Sanjay Kapoor have also reached Krishna Raj Kapoor's residence.

Krishna Raj Kapoor was 87 when she breathed her last. She was very close to her grandchildren and after Raj Kapoor's death, she was the one who kept Kapoor clan connected. May her soul rest in peace.