Krishna Raj Kapoor Funeral Live Updates: Bollywood prepares for her final journey

7.02 PM IST

Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Kapoor clan. May her soul rest in peace.

6.32 PM IST

Some of Bollywood's biggest celebrities were there to attend the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor. Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan's parents, Farhan Akhtar and Rani Mukerji among others. Young stars like Varun Shawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also present.

6.23 PM IST

Krishna Raj Kapoor was not one to spare the rod when the kids were growing up. Rishi Kapoor in his memoir, Khullam Khulla, fondly remembers those days. “Since this was one day that the adults had no time to pay attention to the kids, we had our own little party, away from the bright lights,” he writes. “My buddies and I would collect all the leftover liquor and cigarette stubs, sip and blow smoke and have the times of our lives. On one occasion, just when our kiddie party really got swinging, my maid caught us. She went straight to mom and – whack! – I got slapped right across the cheek. My mother was not one to spare the rod.

6.14 PM IST

Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt is turning out to be a constant figure at the Kapoor household and her recent appearance at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor, proves her strong bond with the family.

6.09 PM IST

All industry kids who grew up around Krishna Raj Kapoor have fond memories of her. Abhishek Bachchan once shared his...

