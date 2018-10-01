Krishna Raj Kapoor Funeral Live Updates: Bollywood prepares for her final journey

Krishna Raj Kapoor was not one to spare the rod when the kids were growing up. Rishi Kapoor in his memoir, Khullam Khulla, fondly remembers those days. “Since this was one day that the adults had no time to pay attention to the kids, we had our own little party, away from the bright lights,” he writes. “My buddies and I would collect all the leftover liquor and cigarette stubs, sip and blow smoke and have the times of our lives. On one occasion, just when our kiddie party really got swinging, my maid caught us. She went straight to mom and – whack! – I got slapped right across the cheek. My mother was not one to spare the rod.