Krishna Raj Kapoor Funeral Live Updates: Bollywood prepares for her final journey

7.02 PM IST
Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved Kapoor clan. May her soul rest in peace.
6.32 PM IST
Some of Bollywood's biggest celebrities were there to attend the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor. Karan Johar, Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Salman Khan's parents, Farhan Akhtar and Rani Mukerji among others. Young stars like Varun Shawan, Arjun Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also present.
6.23 PM IST
Krishna Raj Kapoor was not one to spare the rod when the kids were growing up. Rishi Kapoor in his memoir, Khullam Khulla, fondly remembers those days. “Since this was one day that the adults had no time to pay attention to the kids, we had our own little party, away from the bright lights,” he writes. “My buddies and I would collect all the leftover liquor and cigarette stubs, sip and blow smoke and have the times of our lives. On one occasion, just when our kiddie party really got swinging, my maid caught us. She went straight to mom and – whack! – I got slapped right across the cheek. My mother was not one to spare the rod.
6.14 PM IST
Ranbir Kapoor's girlfriend Alia Bhatt is turning out to be a constant figure at the Kapoor household and her recent appearance at the funeral of Krishna Raj Kapoor, proves her strong bond with the family.
6.09 PM IST
All industry kids who grew up around Krishna Raj Kapoor have fond memories of her. Abhishek Bachchan once shared his...
“Krishna aunty is a fabulous host. Her hobby is to feed people. Especially the kids. Every time we went to her house she would make sure that the meal was elaborate and strictly Punjabi. The kebabs that Krishna ji served are the best I have had anywhere in the world,” a small story that Abhishek Bachchan once shared during happier times. Heartbroken to see a soul like that depart. In this picture there’s also #aamirkhan #amitabhbachchan and of course #abhishekbachchan himself as they say their prayers before #krishnarajkapoor is cremated.