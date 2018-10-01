Krishna Raj Kapoor: One wishes to have heard more of her story

Krishna Raj Kapoor represents classic grace and elegance of old-school Bollywood. While those who built the Hindi film industry might scoff at the use of this moniker, their lives make up for engrossing and fascinating stories. This demure lady, dressed immaculately, has been seen in recent years at Kapoor Khandaan get-togethers. One only wishes, we could have heard her speak. Krishna Raj Kapoor remains shrouded in a sense of a beautiful, well-worn mystique.

Krishna Raj Kapoor is the wife of Raj Kapoor, who married his first cousin once removed at 22. She was 21 and Raj had to battle with social norms and his family to win her hand. Their relationship had stayed off-limits. Mother to five children- sons Randhir, Rishi, Rajeev and daughters Ritu Nanda and Reema Jain- Krishna kept the home front secure and running while her maverick filmmaker husband told new, untold stories on-screen. That she was a very private person emerges from the fact that one has to piece together details of her personality from tweets and reactions of the film fraternity to her demise. Aamir Khan puts it succinctly, “If Raj Kapoor was an institution in filmmaking, Krishnaji was an institution in living life…” Karan Johar called her the First Lady of the Film Fraternity. Dignity, grace and generosity emerge as qualities that everyone likened her with.

The embodiment of grace...of dignity ...of elegance and of stength....Krishna aunty will always be the First Lady of the Film Fraternity...the most generous, kind and gentle person I have ever known with the most terrific sense of humour...will miss you Krishna aunty❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/8CSo7rw19V — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) October 1, 2018

Filmmakers tend to have little or no time for their families and personal lives while shooting or post-production. What holds true for today, applied a lot more to times gone by. Raj Kapoor is known to have been consumed by his films while he was making them; somewhat like Charlie Chaplin. From writing, casting, shooting, editing to finally releasing a film, Kapoor would be involved in all aspects. This is also a time when professions like scriptwriter or casting agent had not emerged. Films were about team effort and the director, the captain of the ship.

Raj Kapoor had worked in 68 films during his lifetime; as actor, director, producer and editor. All throughout his prolific journey, Krishna Raj Kapoor kept the home front steady and supportive. He didn’t make the job easy. With refreshing candor, Rishi Kapoor has spoken about his father’s dalliances with his heroines. Kapoor and Nargis worked in 16 films together. A classic onscreen pair, they had a roaring affair. But Kapoor didn’t leave his wife and family. A film glossy reports that a party much after Nargis and Raj Kapoor had parted ways; she approached Krishna and apologized to her. Krishna gracefully accepted her apology and said that if it wasn’t her; it would well have been someone else. Her patience seems to have run out when Raj Kapoor had another roaring affair with Vyjanthimala. As Rishi Kapoor states in Khullam Khulla, Krishna took the kids and walked out on her husband. First they moved to Natraj Hotel in Marine Drive; and then to an apartment in South Mumbai. Kapoor had to promise to give up on his lover for his wife to return home. Raj Kapoor is also reported to have fallen for the young, gorgeous Zeenat Aman; but as Aman chose to marry Mazhar Khan, that affair petered out.

It couldn’t possibly have been easy to stay married to a man who would stray easily. Beyond the process of viewing these passions of an artiste from a romantic lens, the truth is sad- a woman who stayed at home to support her busy, ambitious and visionary husband was often left behind at home. Refreshingly honest about the flaws of his father, Rishi Kapoor has also stated that Raj Kapoor was deeply in love with his wife, Krishna. Whatever happened, he would always come back home to her. He loved celebrating New Years’ Day as it co-incided with Krishna’s birthday. He was loving and caring when he was around. A rare interview with a leading daily of Krishna Raj Kapoor paints a different picture- Raj Kapoor was a heavy drinker. He could be disruptive at home when he was upset, especially after drinking. But the very fact that Krishna stood by him through all his experiences- tumultuous and headily successful- speaks volumes. Indulgence and patience of this scale can only emerge from true love, which often becomes companionship and comfortable co-existence with passing time.

Perhaps the toughest time that the Kapoor family saw was after Mera Naam Joker, Raj Kapoor’s expensive and ambitious film, flopped. In 1970, after the film’s failure, Kapoor almost lost his studio and the family’s assets were mortgaged. It was only after he made Bobby, the super duper hit to rescue the family from severe financial stress, that his friends compelled him to buy a family home. Being a superstar and successful director’s wife, one can assume Krishna must have been worried and anxious. But she stood by her husband and let his creativity win over adversity. One must note that while Raj Kapoor would travel to film festivals sometimes to present his films, his wife was rarely by his side. During these times, the wife mostly stayed at home. But this doesn’t indicate a secluded life necessarily. As Lata Mangeshkar has tweeted, Krishna and she would often chat. Raj Kapoor’s wife had her own life, only it was consciously kept out of the public eye.

Raj Kapoor ji ki patni Krishna Raj Kapoor ji ke swargwas ki khabar sunke main atyant dukhi hun. Krishna bhabhi bahut acche swabhav ki thi,hum kaafi baatein kiya karte the. Main samast Kapoor pariwar ke dukh mein shamil hun.Ishwar Krisha Bhabhi ki aatma ko shanti pradan kare. — Lata Mangeshkar (@mangeshkarlata) October 1, 2018

With the advent of social media, Ranbir Kapoor and Ridhima Kapoor’s obvious affection for their grandmother Krishna has been visible. Ranbir moved in with her during a period of introspection and career-related stress. The Chembur home brings alive old world charm. Rishi Kapoor had named his bungalow, Krishna Raj, as tribute to this regal and elegant lady. While her fortitude and grace will remain her legacy, one really wishes that one could have heard more from her. Women of her generation absorbed grief and suffering regularly. They adapted to their reality. In the world of cinema, the fate of wives of successful men has not altered radically till date. Perhaps hearing Krishna Raj Kapoor’s story from herself would have brought insights and value to our understanding of her life, and that of her iconic husband.