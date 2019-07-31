Antara Kashyap July 31 2019, 3.33 pm July 31 2019, 3.33 pm

Hrithik Roshan is currently soaking in the success of his latest film Super 30 that has collected about Rs 125 crore at the box office. The film is based on the real-life story of Anand Kumar, a mathematician and teacher who tutored underprivileged students for IIT. Super 30 received a lot of critical acclaim with people like the Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu praising the film. Super 30 has also been made tax-free in many states like Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and the latest Maharashtra. Now Hrithik Roshan has hinted at another good news. In a recent interview with Zoom, Hrithik revealed that Krrish 4 is finally happening and the team will try to release the film on Christmas 2020.

The actor talked to the entertainment portal about the fourth instalment in the Krrish franchise. The last film Krrish 3 was released in 2013 and starred Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, and Vivek Oberoi. He said, "So, we are in the final stage of the script. It's script's final stage is where we are at. That's what I would say." He was further asked if the film will make it to the announced date and he said, "Uh..depends on what I plan to do next. If I plan to do another film before Krrish 4 then maybe that (the release date of Christmas 2020) will shift." Whether or not the film gets completed by Christmas 2020, the confirmation that the film's preparations are on is a relief for Hrithik Roshan's fans who have grown up watching Koi Mil Gaya and Krrish. The Last film relied heavily on special effects and hence that might take time to make.