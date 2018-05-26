Kriti Sanon dances on a Deepika Padukone song. Who do you think nailed it better?

Kriti Sanon is surely a very a good dancer. And we can say the same because she has confidently matched steps with Tiger Shroff in Heropanti, Varun Dhawan in Dilwale and Sushant Singh Rajput in Raabta. Even In her last release Bareilly Ki Barfi, she impressed us with her break dancing moves. And well, the actress will be wooing with her moves at the IPL 2018 finale. She has been rehearsing for the same.

Kriti posted a video from the rehearsal on her Instagram account and believe us her moves will also make you stand up and dance. We are sure Kriti’s performance would be one of the highlights of the finale.

#IPLRehearsals 💃🏻💙 A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on May 25, 2018 at 11:25pm PDT

Well, she will be performing on a song that was picturised on Deepika Padukone in Raabta. Deepika had a special number in the film which was the recreated version of the song Raabta from Agent Vinod. The song was super-hot and Deepika was smouldering in the same. Kriti will be performing on the same song at the event.

While Deepika’s moves were sensuous in the track, Kriti’s moves are more technical and steps-oriented. So guys, who do you think have danced better – Deepika or Kriti?

On the work front, Kriti will next be seen in Arjun Patiala with Diljit Dosanjh, Panipat with Arjun Kapoor, and Housefull 4 with Akshay Kumar.