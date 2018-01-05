Kriti Sanon enjoys her visit to the spa but we cant say the same about her sister

Who doesn't enjoy a day at the spa? After a hard day at work some relaxation and rejuvenation goes a long way. Kriti Sanon and sister were clicked at a posh Mumbai Spa late Thursday night and it looks like at least one of the Sanon didn't have a great time.

For Kriti the 'weekend' has clearly started early. The actress was all smiles as she stepped out of the spa, making for a great pictures for the shutterbugs waiting outside. Sister, Nupur, though wasn't too amused. It was probably the harsh flashbulbs after the relaxed environment of the spa that caught her off guard. So here's some advise for you sista. Take a few tips from the elder one.

The 'ENTRY' or exit, in this case, is important: Kriti realizes that the paps have figured out the address to her spa. She is ready.

No Make-Up, No Problem: Kriti knows that one isn't really ready for the flashbulbs after a relaxing time at the spa but she still manages a smile.

She even manages to interact with them. After all what they click will be published on all platforms.