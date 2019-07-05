Soheib Ahsan July 05 2019, 9.43 pm July 05 2019, 9.43 pm

Kriti Sanon over the course of her career has shown a variety of skills that she has. Now we can add fearless to her list of characteristics. Although this does not come from any of her film roles, there is no doubt about it. The actress shared a few pictures of her trip in Zambia sitting alongside two cheetahs. Yes, you read that right. She even shared a picture of herself taking a casual peaceful stroll with a cheetah while even patting him. All that was left was for her to take a selfie with one of them, which she did.

View this post on Instagram Chillin like a villain! A walk to remember.. 🐆 #Zambia A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jul 5, 2019 at 7:55am PDT

View this post on Instagram He wanted a selfie!! Couldn’t say no.. 🤷‍♀️🐆🤣 #Zambia A post shared by Kriti (@kritisanon) on Jul 5, 2019 at 7:57am PDT

Kriti Sanon is currently enjoying the beauty of Zambia along with a few of her hair stylist friends. She had also posted a picture earlier this week of herself at the Victoria Falls. Her interaction with the Cheetahs took place at the Chaminuka Safari. The safari is renowned for helping visitors establish close contact with elephants, cheetahs, and even pythons. The actress is taking a well-deserved break after finishing her work on her upcoming films. On the work front, she currently has three films lined up. Her latest upcoming romantic comedy film alongside Diljit Dosanjh Arjun Patiala will be releasing on June 26. She will also be in a historical war drama titled Panipat. She will be appearing alongside Sanjay Dutt and Arjun Kapoor in the film which will be releasing on December 6 this year. Kriti Sanon is also set to appear in Housefull 4. The film has been dealing with a few setbacks as the film's shooting was stopped after director Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment in the #MeToo movement. When the accusations were raised, Sajid Khan had stepped down as director giving up the position to the film's co-director Farhad Samji.